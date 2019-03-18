Register
18:42 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Wedding cake

    WATCH Best Man to Fall Flat on His Face During Maid of Honour’s Song

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A video of an accident that could see these nuptials in Washington added to the list of most awkward weddings has surfaced on YouTube and Reddit with a merciless title, indicating that the best man might have fallen victim to a bridesmaid’s poor vocal talent. The footage led to a storm in the comments.

    The clip, titled “Best Man faints and saves audience from terrible song by Maid of Honor”, which is almost painful to watch, has gained over 360,000 views on YouTube, thousands of comments, and turned its mischievous hero into a viral success. 

    The best man inadvertently interrupted what was supposed to be a romantic and touching moment during the wedding, which reportedly took place in Snohomish, Washington, on a hot summer day, falling flat on his face with a splat during what appeared to be the bridesmaid’s performance. 

    Onlookers immediately ran to help him as the ceremony was interrupted and just seconds later, he was escorted away. The description for the video also contains a link to photos of the aftermath of this brutal fall, suggesting that he broke several teeth, injured his chin, and scratched an area around his eye.

    READ MORE: Wedding Walking Dead: US Woman Marries Zombie Doll & Consummates Union

    Many commenters felt sorry for him, saying they almost felt the pain just from watching the video.

    “Ouch man, that was a rough face to ground hit.  Hope he's alright!”one posted.

    “I thought this was fake but man he smashed his shoulder real good. Hope he feels well!” another user noted.

    However, many seemed less empathic and more sarcastic.

    “Kissed the ground and then pissed himself what a romantic wedding”, another wrote.

    There were some who immediately pointed at the man as being a culprit of the mischief. 

    “Plot twist: He did it on purpose because he's a true bro”, a YouTube user posted, while another asked fellow commenters who it could have been that told the bridesmaid she sings well.

    Related:

    Indian Man Calls off Wedding With Pakistani Bride amid Rising Tensions - Report
    Wedding Walking Dead: US Woman Marries Zombie Doll & Consummates Union
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    viral video, video, wedding, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse