Alien Invasion or Prophet Ascension? Mysterious HOLE in UAE Sky Baffles Netizens

A very unusual and rare phenomenon spotted over the United Arab Emirates has generated a variety of theories online, with people fearing that it might be an extra-terrestrial invasion.

UAE residents were left scratching their heads over the weekend after witnessing a mysterious-looking hole in the sky above the city of Al Ain.

شوهدت هذه الظاهرة النادرة والجميلة صباح اليوم في مدينة العين



تُسمى hole punch cloud

أو ظاهرة fallstreak hole pic.twitter.com/NbOd9zofNk — إبراهيم الجروان (@ibrahimaljarwan) 17 марта 2019 г.

The phenomenon was filmed and photographed by multiple social media users, who couldn’t help but wonder whether it was an alien invasion, a UFO parking space, or even the ascension of a prophet.

It’s a UFO — john smith (@UFOsAREfromGod) 18 марта 2019 г.

In my dreams extrterrestirals blast bad humans! — Heal a Horse Cozumel (@ranchouniverso) 18 марта 2019 г.

UFO parking space?? — Saxon de Kock (@Saxondk) 18 марта 2019 г.

maybe a prophet ascending? — bryce swan (@drdivinity) 18 марта 2019 г.

One Arabic-speaking netizen even suggested that it looked “as if God has thrown a stone into a lake”, but scientists were quick to unravel the mystery, explaining that the phenomenon was neither divine nor extra-terrestrial.

It is a “fallstreak hole” or “hole punch cloud”, which occur when supercool water droplets that have not yet frozen blend with ice crystals caused by planes passing through the cloud.

The ice crystals then start to fall, causing droplets to evaporate, which leaves a massive hole in the middle of the cloud.