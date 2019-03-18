Alien Invasion or Prophet Ascension? Mysterious HOLE in UAE Sky Baffles Netizens

UAE residents were left scratching their heads over the weekend after witnessing a mysterious-looking hole in the sky above the city of Al Ain.
شوهدت هذه الظاهرة النادرة والجميلة صباح اليوم في مدينة العين— إبراهيم الجروان (@ibrahimaljarwan) 17 марта 2019 г.
تُسمى hole punch cloud
أو ظاهرة fallstreak hole pic.twitter.com/NbOd9zofNk
The phenomenon was filmed and photographed by multiple social media users, who couldn’t help but wonder whether it was an alien invasion, a UFO parking space, or even the ascension of a prophet.
18 марта 2019 г.
It’s a UFO— john smith (@UFOsAREfromGod) 18 марта 2019 г.
In my dreams extrterrestirals blast bad humans!— Heal a Horse Cozumel (@ranchouniverso) 18 марта 2019 г.
UFO parking space??— Saxon de Kock (@Saxondk) 18 марта 2019 г.
maybe a prophet ascending?— bryce swan (@drdivinity) 18 марта 2019 г.
One Arabic-speaking netizen even suggested that it looked “as if God has thrown a stone into a lake”, but scientists were quick to unravel the mystery, explaining that the phenomenon was neither divine nor extra-terrestrial.
#fallstreak_hole in #al_ain #uae pic.twitter.com/7aJodZhAdT— Khaled Almansoori (@KKAlmansoori) 18 марта 2019 г.
It is a “fallstreak hole” or “hole punch cloud”, which occur when supercool water droplets that have not yet frozen blend with ice crystals caused by planes passing through the cloud.
The ice crystals then start to fall, causing droplets to evaporate, which leaves a massive hole in the middle of the cloud.
