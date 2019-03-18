Aussie Teen Hailed as Hero After Egging Senator Who Blamed Muslims for NZ Attack

An Australian lawmaker, who blamed the deadly shootings at two Christchurch mosques on immigration policies that “allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place”, found himself with egg on his face just a day after the attacks.

The parents of William Connolly, the teen now known as “Eggboy”, told 9News that their son has been “shaken” by the overwhelming support he has received after smashing an egg on Queensland Senator Fraser Anning’s head in front of cameras. They also revealed that their son has been at home after being briefly detained by police and undergoing a hospital check-up.

Even though Twitter has suspended Will’s account, social media users keep sending out supportive posts and praising him as a national hero online:

Australian Senator got an egg slap on his head from a young boy as a punishment on his rude comments about the victims of Christchurch.He is not Muslim but he don't like racism, he only defends of humanity. this little man is a hero in my eyes. #eggboy #ChristchurchTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/4VTzKzGEN9 — AahilrazaEbrahim (@saahilebrahim9) 17 марта 2019 г.

The incident which has been in the spotlight since 16 March became an inspiration for a Melbourne street artist, who painted a mural to honour the 17-year-old, capturing the now-viral moment:

The actions of “Eggboy” have been honoured in true Melbourne fashion.. Overnight, a street artist has painted a mural of the teenager egging @fraser_anning @10NewsFirstMelb @10Daily #eggboyَ pic.twitter.com/x6f5uhH7PP — Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) 18 марта 2019 г.

In a parallel development, some renowned Australian music bands, including the Hilltop Hoods and Violent Soho, have offered Will life-time tickets to their shows.

The egging came a day after Anning said in a statement that he blamed Muslim immigration for the deadliest shooting attack in New Zealand’s history that claimed the lives of 50 people.

“This kind of violent vigilantism… highlights the growing feat within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence. The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration programme, which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place”, Anning said.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) 16 марта 2019 г.

The fatal shootings occurred at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on 15 March, with the perpetrator, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, live-streaming the attack on Muslims. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the shooting a terrorist act, adding that it was the darkest day in the country’s history.

Following the tragic incident, Tarrant was charged with murder and ordered to remain in custody until 5 April. Shortly before going on a shooting spree, Tarrant reportedly published a 73-page “manifesto”, in which he laid out his deliberations and described himself as a “fascist”, who wanted to “take revenge” for Europeans lost to terror attacks.