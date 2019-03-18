Register
06:55 GMT +318 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sylvester Stallone arrives at the U.S. premiere of The Promise at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Los Angeles

    Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor 'Plagued' With Fear of Khabib

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The world-famous action movie star has suggested the Irish fighter needs a rematch.

    Sylvester "Sly" Stallone, the renowned Hollywood actor, said UFC fighter Conor McGregor remains "plagued" by his UFC defeat to his Russian nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

    The 72-year old actor, who is also a minority owner in UFC, said the Irish fighter needs to overcome his own grudge over his 2018 loss and have a rematch.

    "Okay, I've gone through a very rough time. I've been somewhat publicly humiliated," Sly said McGregor should tell himself. "I'm at a crossroad in my life. I have to overcome an incredible opponent who seems invulnerable."

    "This is probably the most important one because if he doesn't live up to his ideal — if he can't overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it'll plague him for the rest of his life."

    Conor McGregor
    © Photo: thenotoriousmma/instagram
    Meme Flood as McGregor Breaks Silence After Arrest for Allegedly Destroying Fan's Phone
    Last week McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach, after the fighter reportedly smashed a phone out of the hands of a fan and walked off with the shattered remains, the police records read. Stallone connected the assault to McGregor's defeat.

    "I think [Conor] lost last time because he got resentful, he got prideful, he got arrogant… put his hands down," Sly said, according to TMZ. "He walked right up to that gentleman and he just got smashed in the face when he could have been defensive. There was no Plan B. Not even a Plan A minus."

    McGregor was booked on suspicion of robbery and criminal mischief and later released on bond. The fighter is currently in training ahead of a return to the Octagon.

    Back in 2018, McGregor suffered a defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the two fighters got involved in a brawl right after the match, which ended in both fighters being penalized with monetary fines and temporary disqualification. Both sides accused each other of verbal provocation.

    Stallone himself has risen to prominence with Rocky, a 1976 movie about a boxer fighter, which he wrote himself and where he played the main role.

    Related:

    'Completely Fabricated': Stallone Rejects New Sexual Assault Claims
    Rocky KO'ed? Sylvester Stallone Dismisses Sex Assault Claims
    Paintings by Sylvester Stallone on Show in Russian Museum
    Sylvester Stallone’s Paintings Go on Display in Russia
    Sylvester Stallone to Exhibit Paintings in St. Petersburg
    Sylvester Stallone’s Son Sage Found Dead at 36 - CNN
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, fear, interview, fight, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Sylvester Stallone, United States, Russia, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse