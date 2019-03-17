Register
17 March 2019
    Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones

    'People F*ck for Pleasure': 'Daenerys Targaryen' Shares Thoughts on Sex in GoT

    © AP Photo / HBO, Keith Bernstein, File
    As Emilia Clarke noted, many TV shows today feature “sex and nudity” and are “centred around this very true fact that people reproduce”.

    With the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones series about to launch next month, the show’s star, Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, stated that she does not regret participating in the nude scenes the drama is famous for.

    According to the Sun, Clarke said that there’s simply “not one part of the show” that she’d like to redo, even despite the negative feedback some of the scenes apparently generated.

    "People ask me the nudity question all the time. But the short answer is no, I would never change anything. You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn’t just be explained", she said as quoted by the newspaper.

    Night King
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Night King cosplayer
    Effigy of 'Night King' From 'Game of Thrones' Set on Fire in Russia (PHOTOS)
    Commenting on feminist criticism of a certain scene where her character emerges from the fire unscathed but with her clothes burned off, Clarke argued that she actually "wanted to come out and do an empowered scene that wasn’t sexual".

    "I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting", Clarke complained.

    The actress also pointed out plenty of shows nowadays present their fair share of “sex and nudity” and are “centred around this very true fact that people reproduce”.

    "People f*** for pleasure — it’s part of life", Clarke remarked.

    At the same time, she mentioned how she turned down the role of Anastasia Steele in 2015 erotic drama “Fifty Shades of Grey”, because back then she felt concerned the “huge amount of nudity in the film” might get her “stuck in a pigeonhole”.

