UK Auctioneers Aim to Sell 'Unique' Rust-Bucket Bentley for £200,000 - Reports

Even though the vehicle is covered in rust, the leather chairs inside are ripped and it has simply been kept in a garage without being used for 30 years, H&H Classics of Cheshire auctioneers aim to sell it for a whopping price, the Daily Mail reported.

A rust-bucket Bentley car manufactured in 1936, which who used to belong to a war hero pilot in the Royal Air Force (RAF) who bombed Adolf Hitler's Eagles Nest, is now on sale for a whopping £200,000, according to British media.

The pilot, Charles Blackham, bought the 1936 Bentley Vanden Plas tourer seven years after World War II and had been using the car for 36 years.

At the time of the manufacture, Bentley has produced only seven such 4.5-litre cars, therefore its rarity and uniqueness make the vehicle extremely desirable among collectors, according to the H&H Classics of Cheshire auctioneers.