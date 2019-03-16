'Clit Floss': New Fashion Nova Provocative Bodysuit Gets Mocked Online

The bodysuit appears to be far from the first controversial item presented to the public by Fashion Nova, as the brand previously introduced the Internet to “such styles as cut-out pants and lace-up jeans”, as Fox put it.

Online fashion store Fashion Nova has managed to cause quite a stir on social media after the company unveiled one of its latest creations – a "Red Hot" bodysuit with a "high side cut" and a "thong back".

As Fox News points out, this isn’t the first “controversial” item presented by the brand which has already become infamous for “introducing the Internet to such styles as cut-out pants and lace-up jeans”.

And when images of the bodysuit were posted on Instagram, many social media users were quick to offer Fashion Nova a piece of their mind.

"So if there was hair there (as nature intended) would it be illegal to wear in public … no really tell me. So disgusted", wrote user mindymoo55.

"The attire is not bad for strippers/dancers, or for porn stars", remarked amboahdz.

"That will hurt my va j j", glili4616 complained.

"That thing isn't even big enough to cover her … lips. It literally is clit floss and it looks painful as heck", theangiescott observed.

According to Fox, a month earlier UK-based online clothing retailer Boohoo also attracted criticism over its bodysuit with a “similarly severe cut”, though the company said at the time that “customer demand for the bodysuit is huge and the style in question is selling out quickly.”

The media outlet pointed out, however, that Fashion Nova was not immediately available to comment “on the popularity or sales of the item”.