18:23 GMT +316 March 2019
    Singer Says Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Accusations Could Be a 'Money Grab'

    Viral
    1 0 0

    Leaving Neverland, a new bombshell HBO documentary, alleges Michael Jackson had molested two children over two decades ago. It has made waves across the globe, with many fans disputing the claims and stating that the two accusers are hungry for a piece of Jackson's fame and money.

    Arika Kane, an American singer-songwriter and producer, cast doubt on new child sexual abuse allegations brought forward against the late Michael Jackson in the explosive documentary.

    The two victims in the centre of Leaving Neverland are Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both claim that they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson as children in the 1990s.

    Mike Tyson Says Michael Jackson’s Accusers 'Just Out to Get Money' From Leaving Neverland

    Michael Jackson has already faced accusations from the families of the two boys. One case in 1993, which referenced alleged sexual abuse of a then-13-year-old boy, did not make it to the court, with Jackson reaching a $23,000,000 financial settlement with the family.

    During a famous four-month trial in 2005, the court acquitted the 'King of Pop' of all charges of molestation of another underage boy. In both cases, Jackson repeatedly insisted he was innocent.

    Now, some critics say that the new accusers came forward almost ten years after Jackson's death only because he cannot rebuff their claims.

    Kane echoed these concerns in an interview with Sputnik: "It seems very questionable to defame a man who's already been investigated and tried in court for all of this and was found not guilty, also who's not alive to continue to defend himself."

    "Many are speculating that there is an opportunity of making a lot of money from the estate as there is now a court appeal from the alleged victims," the singer added.

    She said it is "always a possibility" that such narratives are exploited in order to distract the public from the real crimes hidden within Hollywood. "There is always so much that goes on behind the scenes that the public is not aware of or informed about in the entertainment industry."

    Oprah Winfrey was one of the most high-profile celebrities that supported Michael's accusers. She hosted a conversation with Safechuck, Robson and Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed in a one-hour TV special titled After Neverland, which also caused backlash from Jackson's fans.

    Kane suggests that Oprah's endorsement of their allegations has something to do with a potential hidden motive.

    "It seems that there are many powerful people in the entertainment business who have exceptional platforms that are more concerned with supporting the narratives that align with their own interest or for a bigger or unknown agenda," she opined.

    Kane described the media coverage of the story as "strangely one-sided". Brandi Jackson, the niece of Michael Jackson who dated Wade Robson, one of the accusers throughout their teenage years, said she was "sickened" by the documentary.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Fan Groups Sue Denouncers for 'Sullying His Memory' — Reports

    She has publicly questioned his integrity, inquiring why he did not use the chance to speak out when he testified at the 2005 trial — but many believe that her comments went largely unnoticed amid all the fuss.

    "You would think she would be given the same high profile platform or at least the opportunity to tell her side of the story for a true documentary to be formed and promoted," Anika told Sputnik. "We live in a society where people will believe most accusations before researching or believing the possibility of ill-intended motivations behind any accusations."

    Votre message a été envoyé!
