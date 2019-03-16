UFO Hunter Suspected Alien Base on the Moon, Smells NASA Cover Up

While Waring claimed that NASA is purposefully withholding the evidence pointing to the existence of extraterrestrial life and UFOs, the space agency claims that his alleged lunar discovery could, in fact, be explained by a well-known phenomenon.

Dedicated UFO hunter Scott C. Waring has announced that he discovered what looks like an "alien structure" while studying an old NASA photo of the lunar surface.

As Waring explained in his blog "UFO Sightings Daily", the structure seems to be located near the edge of one of the craters dotting the moon’s landscape, adding that alleged building’s estimated size is "close to 1.5-3 miles across".

"The structure looks like an oval sphere with two thick arms coming out of it. It also appears to have a few antennas or thin structures coming out of its top center. The shininess indicates it is absolutely a metallic surface", he wrote.

He also accused NASA of purposefully withholding the evidence pointing to the existence of extraterrestrial life and UFOs and subjecting the public to what he described as "mental manipulation".

According to the Daily Express, however, the space agency rebuked the claims made by Waring, attributing his findings instead to pareidolia.

"Pareidolia is the psychological phenomenon where people see recognisable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data. There are many examples of this phenomenon on Earth and in space", the newspaper quoted NASA as saying.

Earlier this month, Waring also declared that he found "the infamous ET base at Zeeman crater" while studying Google maps of the moon surface.

The UFO hunter claimed that the alleged alien base’s image has been “deleted” by Google, which he insists is “100 percent proof that Google is working with the US government to hide the existence of alien life from the public”.