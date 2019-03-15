Register
14:51 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    IKEA store

    'Pray and Breastfeed At Once': IKEA's Weird Prayer Room Stunt Irks Swedes

    © AP Photo / Alan Diaz
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The furniture giant's next step toward "inclusivity" has hit a sore nerve, as many Swedes considered the move to be virtue-signalling on IKEA's part.

    Earlier this week, images of IKEA's new prayer room in Linköping started to circulate on social media, triggering strong reactions.

    "There is only one religion where a fundamental interpretation demands you to pray several times a day and where women and men may not pray together. Introducing prayer rooms in a secular country like Sweden has only one motive for IKEA. It is about attracting customers, a new growing target group that does not speak Swedish and who are religious fundamentalists", user Tina Politik concluded.

    "Tragic. At IKEA, you should shop and eat. If you need to pray you have to do it at home", another user commented.

    "Well, they are just virtue-signalling for the hysteric identity-driven left", yet another suggested.

    The furniture giant justified this decision with its quest to become "an open and inclusive company for its customers". At the same time, IKEA staggeringly described the room as a place for "anyone who needs a break, wants to pray or breastfeed their child", the Samhällsnytt news outlet reported.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Muslim Woman in Veil Seen on Swedish Town's Welcome Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    However, there is no indication that the room is designated as a safe space, a resting place or a baby care room. The corresponding sign, written in English, reads "prayer room" and shows a begging figure.

    "So, honestly, is it really necessary to have prayer rooms for Muslims at IKEA, in a secular country — any more that mothers need a baby care room?" Sweden Democrats youth wing leader Mira Aksoy tweeted. "As far as I know, the furniture giant's main target group is just families and not hardcore Muslims". "It's not that I need a special room to talk to Jesus in every department store I visit" she added.

    Aksoy also found IKEA's explanation laughable. "Why is this called a prayer room when it's simultaneously a recreation room where women also can breastfeed?" she questioned. "IKEA only sees money to earn here. If a believing Muslim recommends a company, then the rumour spreads naturally", she concluded.

    Another user reminded IKEA that there are about six million members in the Church of Sweden, wondering why haven't more prayer rooms been installed now that the company strives to be open and inclusive.

    Some argued that praying Muslims won't be too delighted over the breastfeeding mothers' company.

    "So we have a prayer room for breastfeeding mothers. Pray and breastfeed simultaneously, perhaps?! Well, this is really 'inclusive'", Stig Jansson wrote, finding the very idea of praying to the accompaniment of a screaming baby with a colic absurd.

    "In 1958, IKEA opened its first department store in Älmhult, and only now they had this ingenious idea of setting up prayer rooms to make IKEA an 'inclusive company'. For six decades, neither Christians, Jews, Buddhists nor Jehovah's Witnesses have felt 'included' at IKEA, but now with Islamisation it's suddenly become colossally important", he added.

    READ MORE: Swedish Ad With Hijabi Minor Slammed for Legitimising Oppression (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    In connection with the prayer room, some also asked whether IKEA restaurants now serve halal meat.

    For others, the prayer room was clearly a step too far. IKEA's Facebook page was flooded with angry outcries from users pledging to boycott the store.

    "Now that you have installed prayer rooms, I do not deal with you any more. I'm angry despite being a non-believer. This is a mockery straight off!", a rather typical response reads.

    Founded in 1943 by a 17-year-old dyslectic carpenter, Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA has grown to become world's largest furniture retailer with over 200,000 employees, grossing over $40 billion in revenue.

    READ MORE: Swedish Female Swimming Chairwoman Unseated for Calling Muslim Veil 'Oppressive'

    Related:

    African Descendants Push Sweden to Rename Place Over 'N-Word'
    Swedish Art Project to Raze Christianity, Capitalism Irks Public
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, Islam, prayer, IKEA, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse