Hungary's Barbara Palvin Becomes New Victoria’s Secret Angel (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The model has become the official representative of the brand and will not have to participate in castings for taking part in fashion shows from now on.

Barbara Palvin, a Hungarian model, has been named new Victoria's Secret Angel, the model wrote on her Instagram page Thursday.

The "angels" are models who represent the Victoria's Secret brand and need no additional casting to participate in fashion shows. The models who don't have this title must pass a two-stage casting before taking part in the show.

The Daily Caller's David Hookstead named the Angels "the most elite group of models on the planet."

Palvin participated in Victoria's secret fashion shows twice: in 2012 and 2018.

Recently, the brand employed Kendall Jenner and Shanina Shaik as non-Angel models, both of whom are famous Instagram celebrities.