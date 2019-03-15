Hungary's Barbara Palvin Becomes New Victoria’s Secret Angel (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Barbara Palvin, a Hungarian model, has been named new Victoria's Secret Angel, the model wrote on her Instagram page Thursday.
OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try: I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL! Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family, my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️
The "angels" are models who represent the Victoria's Secret brand and need no additional casting to participate in fashion shows. The models who don't have this title must pass a two-stage casting before taking part in the show.
The Daily Caller's David Hookstead named the Angels "the most elite group of models on the planet."
Palvin participated in Victoria's secret fashion shows twice: in 2012 and 2018.
Recently, the brand employed Kendall Jenner and Shanina Shaik as non-Angel models, both of whom are famous Instagram celebrities.
