Register
17:42 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An airbus A320 of the Thomas Cook company

    Thomas Cook Sparks Twitter Row Over Female Passenger 'Inappropriate Attire'

    © AFP 2018 /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ms O'Connor told The Independent that as she was walking towards her seat on the plane, four cabin crew members said she was not "dressed appropriately" and had failed to comply "with our code".

    Emily O'Connor, 21, flew with Thomas Cook Airlines for a holiday in Tenerife on 2 March wearing a black crop top and passed through security without incident. 

    The crew member then showed Ms. O'Connor page 113 of the inflight magazine, which stated that customers "wearing inappropriate attire" would not be allowed to travel "unless a change of clothes is possible." 

    A different cabin crew member then said: "If you don't get changed we're putting you off the flight."  

    Ms. O'Connor turned to other passengers to ask them if she had offended anyone with her dress, adding that she would be "more than happy to cover up" if so, but no passengers responded. Ms. O'Connor's cousin then offered her jacket, allowing her to stay on the plane. 

    A Saudia Boeing 777 passenger aircraft makes its final approach for landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on August 20, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / Mohd Rasfan
    Flight Returns to Saudi Airport So Mom Can Collect Kid Forgotten in Terminal (VIDEO)

    A crew member then made a public announcement, stating that if anyone was deemed to be "inappropriate" that they would be removed, prompting Ms. O'Connor to become "shaking and upset". 

    Ms O'Connor added: "There was a man wearing a tank top and shorts who was showing much more flesh than me." 

    Ms. O'Connor then flew back to Birmingham from Tenerife a week later wearing the same clothes. "No-one said a thing", she said, adding that her outbound flight was "the worst experience of my life". A male passenger on the flight had also called her a "pathetic woman" and told her to "put a f***ing jacket on".

    READ MORE: Trump’s Rant Against ‘Too Complex’ Planes Sends Twitter Into Frenzy  

    Some on Twitter defended Ms. O'Connor, with her friend Eleanor Smith venting to Thomas Cook online.

    — Mal Yates (@MalcolmYates11) March 13, 2019

    Others were not so sympathetic and backed Thomas Cook's actions, stating that Ms. O'Connor should have dressed more appropriately and was seeking attention for her actions.

    A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said: "We are sorry that we upset Ms O'Connor. It's clear we could have handled the situation better." 

    The spokesperson added that Thomas Cook has "an appropriate clothing policy" similar to most airlines which "applies equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination". 

    "Our crews have the difficult task of implementing that policy and don't always get it right." 

    Related:

    Flight Returns to Saudi Airport So Mom Can Collect Kid Forgotten in Terminal
    Nearly 30 People Injured Due to Turbulence on Istanbul-New York Flight – Reports
    Australian Instructor Spells Out 'I'm Bored' While Performing Test Flight
    American Airlines Pilot Detained for 'Being Drunk' Right Before Flight – Police
    Tags:
    Twitter row, travel restrictions, row, policy, travel, fashion, clothing, Twitter, airlines, Thomas Cook, Emily O'Connor, Birmingham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse