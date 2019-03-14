Miss BumBum Teases Instagram Followers With New Provocative Barca Photos

The Brazilian beauty pageant winner came up with a new way to show support to her favorite football team.

Suzy Cortez, the winner of 2015 Miss BumBum Brazilian beauty pageant, has uploaded new Barcelona-themed photos to her Instagram page, and they certainly are provocative.

On two photos, Cortez poses wearing nothing else but a revealing lingerie set, with Barca ball set in the most intimate place.

She is accompanied by a huge teddy bear in Barca t-shirt with a logo of Rakuten, the football club sponsor.

The third photo gives a good view of what won her the Miss BumBum title back in 2015. Strangely, the teddy bear on the photo is also facing away from the camera.

"I am prepared to watch the @fcbarcelona game with my mascot Messinho the bear Blaugrana," the caption for the photos read.

Suzy, now 28, won the Miss BumBum pageant, in which contestants show off their derrières, back in 2015. She regularly updates her Instagram account, which has 1.7 million followers, with provocative pics showing off her shapely body and curvaceous bum.