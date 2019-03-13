German Town Uses Up Last Roll of 12 Years’ Worth Toilet Paper Ordered by Chance

It took a town of 4,000 more than a decade to use a truck’s worth of sanitary tissues, its mayor said in an interview.

Fuchstal, a town in Germany's Bavaria that accidentally ordered a huge shipment of toilet paper more than a decade ago, has officially finished its last roll, town officials announced.

It took them 12 years to go through their fluffy mistake, a Fox News report says.

The whole thing started back in 2006, when a town council employee mistakenly ordered several trucks of the sanitary tissues. The authorities realized their mistake only when the first truck rolled into town. They managed to cancel the following shipments in time, but still had to utilize almost every available space in government buildings to store the toilet paper.

"In primary schools, the secondary school, with us in the town hall — toilet paper was hidden in the storage rooms everywhere," Fuchstal Mayor Erwin Karg said in an interview for the DPA news agency. Even the firehouse was used to store extra rolls. A special four-person team was formed specifically to search for extra storage space.

One might think that government facilities in a town of approximately 4,000 residents would have burned through a truck of tissues much faster, but the product's quality was so poor that people plainly refused to use it, bringing their own paper instead. According to Fox, the paper "was too flimsy, turned brittle and yellow under exposure to sunlight."

There's a silver lining, though: in the year that followed the notorious shipment, wood prices across Germany skyrocketed, hiking paper prices with them.

"We were able to save up over [$1,130] because the price of wood went up next year, which also made toilet paper more expensive," the mayor told DPA.

