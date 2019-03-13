Former UK TV Show Celeb Circumvents Instagram Policy With Very Nude Photo

The actress showed off her physique atop a pool table, having found an interesting way to go around Instagram nudity ban.

Beth Morgan, the former star of UK Coronation Street TV Show has sent her Instagram followers into ecstasy after she posted an absolutely naked photo in her Instagram earlier this week.

The photo-centered social platform has a strict no-nudity policy, but Morgan managed to circumvent it by making a photo of herself sitting atop a pool table with balls placed just at the right spots.

"Who's got the chalk?" the caption for the provocative photo reads.

Morgan, who is now a social media influencer, left the popular TV show after she posted some selfies from the stage. The executives accused her of potentially spoiling the storyline, according to The Daily Mirror.

"I did my research, and Lucy Fallon had spoken to the Manchester Evening News about the lap-dancing scene three weeks before I put that picture up," the star earlier said in her defense in an interview for the newspaper. "This was in November, and Corrie haven't invited me back since. They're saying they haven't got rid of me, but it's obvious they have."