'No, Thanks': Joe Biden Causes Twitterstorm by Hinting He May Run for Presidency

If the reports and Biden's own hints turn out to be true, he will face tough competition in the crowded list of contenders for the Democratic nomination to go head to head with Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Hill, citing an anonymous senior Democratic lawmaker, reports that former Vice President Joe Biden is going to "give a shot" to the presidential bid in the 2020 elections. Hours later, Biden himself hinted at such possibility.

© AP Photo / John Minchillo Biden Plans to Focus on Infrastructure Reform in 2020 Election Bid – Reports

While speaking in front of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) in Washington, Biden responded to calls "run, Joe, run!" by saying "be careful what you wish for!" He added that he might need the association's support "in a few weeks."

While firefighters cheered Biden's hints, many netizens were less optimistic. Most of them didn't want the 76-year-old former vice president to become another candidate in the Democratic primaries.

No thanks — Christina Carver (@christychlocar) March 12, 2019

it’s a hard no from me — shelby (@shelbywayout) March 12, 2019

No. No. No. — Laura Scott Bell (@LauraScottBell) March 12, 2019

Nope — Nick (@Nick86498032) March 12, 2019

Let's hope he runs

Runs away…. — Maureen De (@MaureenDe2) March 12, 2019

A lot of them opposed the idea of another "old, white, male candidate" running for presidency.

Maybe Howard Schultz can convince Joe Biden to just stay home and form a knitting group together?



No more old, white, male candidates that no one wants, please.



Bernie has already filled the only vacancy. — James Parkley (@jnarls) March 12, 2019

Why wouldnt a rich 70+ yr old not retire and go on a cruise? Who would want to put up with the political bullshit?#maga — Harry Richard (@HarryRi10533014) March 12, 2019

Some recalled Biden's previous deeds, such as support for the law abolishing student loan bankruptcy.

all my friends with crushing student loan debt are so excited https://t.co/sNwnun5UGY — everything relates to everything else ☭ (@sovietnyc) March 12, 2019

However, some were glad or even excited about the news.

Run Joe Run! PEACE 🎵💚 — Catherine Hayes (@Catheri22854466) March 12, 2019

pic.twitter.com/yOtfRDTloU — tales of a respiratory therapist (@albuterol_) March 12, 2019

Several Twitter users suggested Biden could be a fair opponent for Trump, even one with good chances of winning, as Biden could allegedly "draw" some of Trump's supporters.

Also makes it a lot easier for ex-conservatives like myself to go Blue. Not a fan of Biden, but he's a pretty reasonable alternative by comparison. — Agent1220 (@agent1220) March 12, 2019