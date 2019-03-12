Register
16:17 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London, Sunday, June 28, 2015

    Users in Their Feelings as Drake 'Mutes' Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland

    © AP Photo / Jonathan Short/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Following the release of the documentary “Leaving Neverland”, which alleges that the late king of pop music molested underage boys, several artists, TV shows and radio stations banned Michael Jackson’s music.

    Canadian rapper Drake’s hit “Don’t Matter to Me”, featuring previously unheard vocals from Michael Jackson, was absent from the setlist for his Assassination Vacation tour in Manchester, UK.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Speaks Up Amid Frenzy Over Leaving Neverland Doc

    In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.
    © AP Photo / Invision / Arthur Mola
    Netizens Slam Drake for Kissing, Caressing Teenage Girl at His Concert
    Several media outlets have pointed out that the track was not a part of the proceedings at Manchester Arena, but the track did appear on setlists for his previous Aubrey and the Three Migos tour last year.

    No official reason for the exclusion was named, and Drake has yet to comment whether this omission was a conscious choice, but the timing coincided with the release of HBO’s documentary about Jackson.

    “Leaving Neverland” features two men, both of whom knew Jackson as little boys and have accused the late pop music icon of sexually abusing them.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson’s Mom Knew of Money Paid to Little Boys’ Parents, Says Sister

    In light of these allegations, those who believed the story launched a social media campaign, #MuteMichaelJackson, and some netizens suspect that Drake has followed in their footsteps.

    Reflecting on the possible motives for the decision not to perform the song in Manchester, some wondered why Drake had recorded it in the first place, since the allegations against Michael surfaced long before the documentary’s release:

    Social media users showed no mercy while attacking Drake and recalled a video from his concert where he was caressing and “groping” an underage girl on stage:

    A vast number of users stepped in to voice support for the late music legend, stressing that the documentary is one-sided, and that Jackson is not even there to defend himself:

    Aside from Drake, who has yet to comment on the decision, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to replace Jackson’s “Beat It” song with hits from Nirvana and Chuck Berry as part of their in-game entertainment in the wake of the documentary’s release.

    The Simpsons has also removed a vocal performance by MJ from the 1991 episode, called Stark Raving Dad. Jackson played Leon Kompowsky – a man that Homer Simpson met in a mental institution and who believes that he is a famous singer. The episode will no longer be broadcast on TV or streamed online.

    The Simpsons family
    © Photo: Youtube/Abstract Six
    'Just Stupid': Anger Over Simpsons Pulling 'Jackson' Episode Over Documentary
    Several major radio stations have also stated that they will be banning Jackson’s music.

    Michael Jackson’s life has been a subject of much speculation and criticism in the media and court rooms due to child abuse allegations.

    Back in 2005, Jackson was found not guilty on four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, one count of attempted child molestation and one count of conspiring to hold a boy captive at his Neverland Ranch in California.

    READ MORE: Paedophilia Accusations Against Michael Jackson Dismissed as 'Fabricated Filth

    Jackson died on 25 June, 2009, at the age of 50, after suffering a cardiac arrest and going into a coma. His death is said to have been caused by “acute propofol intoxication” in combination with sedatives.

    Related:

    Paedophilia Accusations Against Michael Jackson Dismissed as 'Fabricated Filth'
    Michael Jackson Meets Momo: New Creepy Meme Emerges in Mexico (VIDEO)
    Annie, Are You Ok? Michael Jackson 'Returns' to Danish Mall Amid Controversy
    Michael Jackson’s Daughter Speaks Up Amid Frenzy Over Leaving Neverland Doc
    Tags:
    underage, groping, rapper, pop music, court, trial, Death, collaboration, concert tour, concert, tour, child abuse, paedophilia, sexual abuse, allegations, accusations, Molestation, song, documentary, Michael Jackson, Drake, United Kingdom, Manchester
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse