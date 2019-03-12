Matrix-Like Bunch of Kim Kardashian 'Clones' Sends Shockwave Across Twitter

If there are those thinking that the world already has enough Kardashians, Kim might beg to differ. The reality TV star and socialite has thrilled fans with a sneak peek of her recent ad campaign featuring her own replicas, wearing only bras, tights and glasses.

Kim Kardashian might have made her followers blink, sharing Matrix-like snaps of her and her doppelgangers on her social media. The reality TV star and Instagrammer with more than 120 million followers decided to duplicate herself to promote the upcoming pre-drop of her collaboration with an eyewear brand.

​The social media diva on her own often sends social media into meltdown, prompting storms of comments and gaining millions of likes, not to mention a bunch of Kims. However, not everyone was sure that the world would survive more Kardashians.

What the wrld doesn't need

More kims — Its Pisces Season Bitch⁶𓅓 (@Playboyskr) 12 марта 2019 г.

An army of Kim Kardashians? I'm not sure if I should be excited or terrified. — Thunderwalker87 (@thunderwalker87) 12 марта 2019 г.

​Others used to opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

Glad to see you embracing diversity… — Michelle Rutter (@michellerutter) 12 марта 2019 г.

yes maam pic.twitter.com/M9qT24hw7j — Saint Mark — Tell Alls (@mac53736814) 12 марта 2019 г.

Me, me, me, and more me me me, and more me, me,me, get a life🙃🙃 — HelenF (@smiletwo) 12 марта 2019 г.

​Some were sure they had seen the stunt already and hinted at plagiarism.

Will the real Kim K please stand up pic.twitter.com/OOEhfarDZ5 — Tara Winter (@Tara__Winter) 12 марта 2019 г.

​However, there was no shortage of admirers commenting on the shoot.