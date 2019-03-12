Register
03:59 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shanina Shaik

    Victoria’s Secret Model Blasted for Posting ‘Strong’ Nude Photo on Women’s Day

    © Photo: Instagram/shaninamshaik
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Commenters have disagreed with the message of the NSFW Instagram post.

    Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik was grilled by Instagram users after she posted a nude photo of herself on International Women's Day, 8 March.

    "Here's to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. #internationalwomensday," Shaik wrote in the caption of the NSFW photo with blurred nipples.

    However, many found her methods of driving the idea home inappropriate, pointing out that posting nude photos only reinforces the idea of a womanas a sexual object.

    "Strong women don't pose nude to show strength! It weakens you and objectifies women!" one comment reads

    "What message do you want to send? Seems too much focus on your beauty and not your intellect and strength! Does it encourage men to see women as sexual objects to lust after?" another one reads.

    "This isn't feminism, freedom, liberation, female empowerment or anything of the sort! It's objectifying and just part of the system," one more user said.

    "We can be strong and keep some things private, too," a more reserved critic says.

    Some argued that this course of action will create a wrong idea of strength in the minds of minors.

    "You don't need to be nude on Instagram to be a strong woman, trying to show young kids that posing nude on the internet is compared to being strong is shameful and a horrible role model. I feel bad for young girl today having to be influenced by irresponsible people like you," one comment says.

    Others have accused the model of being a narcissist.

    "Ignorant photo. Narcissist," one comment says. "Way to make it all about you," says another.

    The model attempted to hit back at her critics, claiming that "this is simply capturing a beautiful image of a raw woman's body."

    "And shouldn't we uplift women on international women's day?" Shaik quipped, but another user had to clarify to her that she did it wrong.

    "I think [the first commenter] is simply saying you don't need to be naked on International Women's Day. Yes we should uplift and support women but not in this way. [It's] promoting the wrong idea," the comment said.

    Related:

    Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram Feedback After 'Photoshop Fail'
    New Video Call Feature by Instagram Reportedly in Works
    Instagram Apologises for Suspending 'Sex Education' Account After Public Outcry
    Her Majesty Elizabeth II Astonishes With First-Ever Instagram Post
    Stunning Golfer, Instagram Celebrity Shows Off Club and Ball Tricks (VIDEO)
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures
    Tommy Robinson Banned From Facebook and Instagram
    Tags:
    backlash, Beyond Politics, nude photos, International Women's Day, Victoria's Secret, Shanina Shaik, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse