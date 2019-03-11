Register
    Black London Train Passenger Taunted by Gang Doing Monkey Impressions

    WATCH: Black London Train Passenger Taunted by Gang Doing Monkey Impressions

    A video of a group of men making monkey noises at a black passenger on a train in London on Friday has gone viral.

    Mohammed Dirir, 27, was on the Northern Line of the London Underground on Friday when a group of men got on the train and started making monkey noises and movements at him without any provocation.

    ​"I saw a group of white men getting on, and they saw me. One started doing these monkey noises and these monkey movements," Dirir, who moved to London from the Netherlands eight years ago to start his own business, told the Daily Mail Online.

    ​"I tried to ignore it as much as possible, but one of the guys gave me a thumbs up, and then I realized he wanted me to know I was being targeted. So I asked him, ‘Are you good mate?' Then he said to his friend that I was dumb and I didn't get it."

    ​"Fast forward, I tried to get some video footage, and as you saw, [he was] really racist. I could've fought them, but then again, everybody would say I was just responding to hate with hate and adding more fuel to the fire," Dirir added.

    At one point in the video, Dirir asks the men to make the monkey noises again, so he can capture them on video for Instagram. One of the men in the group responds by swinging from the poles in the train and jumping on the seats, imitating a monkey. He even goes so far as to leap in front of Dirir's face, making loud monkey noises while his friends look on and laugh.

    ​Dirir uploaded the video of the racist attack onto his Instagram account Monday with the caption, "Racism is still alive, to all my people of color around the world stay strong! Let's end this epidemic once & for all!"

    A few hours later, Dirir uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram message saying, "We removed your post because it doesn't follow our Community Guidelines on hate speech or symbols. If you violate our guidelines again, your account may be restricted or disabled." However, Dirir's original post with the footage still appears to be on his account.

     

     

    Omar, a friend of Dirir's, also shared the video on his Twitter account with the caption, "Six white racist individuals started to make monkey noises on the train to my friend because he is black, one of the individuals then starts to swing around and coming up close."

    The video, which has been viewed almost 700,000 times on Twitter so far, includes a comment from the British Transport Police requesting that Dirir contact officials to file a hate crime report.

    ​Dirir did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

