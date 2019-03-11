FakeMelania is Back: Twitter Suspects FLOTUS of Using 'Body Double'

Two years ago, many people began theorising that First Lady of the United States Melania Trump was using a body double for some of her public duties, and the Twitter speculation has returned to the spotlight over the weekend.

Netizens suspect that Melania Trump has once again used a body double for an official appearance with her husband, US President Donald Trump, even though the White House and POTUS himself previously called the idea absurd.

yesssss fake Melania is back https://t.co/kwWbRL8D3u — Erin For America (@erinscafe) March 9, 2019

Conspiracy theory enthusiasts have bombarded social media platforms with memes and tweets reviving the #FakeMelania theory as President Trump and his better half visited tornado-ravaged Alabama.

Wow. I gave up on conspiracy theories a long time ago. But #FakeMelania dropped me down a deep hole just now. — PianoPriest (@georgebaum) March 9, 2019

me: these conspiracy theories are out of control, ppl look different in different lighting and pictures and makeup, so what



also me: *clicks #FakeMelania* holy shit that's not her at all — Ed Burmila (@gin_and_tacos) March 9, 2019

Netizens showed off their photoshop skills, having doctored the original image of the couple, by replacing “body double’s” face with the face of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler…

I don’t know what this #FakeMelania is all about. pic.twitter.com/3Fe7yw2sYD — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) March 9, 2019

…and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne:

I don't get this Fake Melania stuff at all. pic.twitter.com/lbWD5RuQ7h — Fraser Lewry (@blogjam) March 10, 2019

A fellow Twitterati made a smooth reference to HBO’s wildly popular series Game of Thrones:

Some pointed out that the woman on the photo was shorter than the original Melania:

It’s bizarre that they trot out #FakeMelania, thinking no one will notice. This one’s shorter + looks nothing like her!



Melania Trump is the same height as Michelle Obama: 5’11”

Barack Obama is 6’1”; Trump *says* he’s 6’3”, but looks to be as tall as Obama



Where’s the REAL one? pic.twitter.com/3DqtT02O65 — #25theThe45th! (@TheMominatrixx) March 9, 2019

Hmmmmm. This “Melania” is much shorter than the “other” Melania who has accompanied Trump to prior natural disasters. Maybe it is true about the Twitter rumor, #fakemelania Just saying…. pic.twitter.com/JChxwriXWH — Doug Bluecher (@DougBluecher) March 9, 2019

Others sarcastically presented somewhat solid proof that the lady featured next to President Trump was fake – the couple was holding hands, but the real Melania has repeatedly been spotted snubbing Trump’s attempts to have a PDA moment:

Okay… are we all gonna ignore Trump holding hands today with a fake Melania?!



(Holding hands is the dead giveaway)☺️ pic.twitter.com/1uY1U1zCZ6 — Think B4U Tweet (@IRaiseUFacts) March 8, 2019

Once the image surfaced online, Twitterians seemed to be unstoppable as they recalled some TV shows that “pulled a #FakeMelania”:

Game of thrones pulled a #FakeMelania with Daario Naharis pic.twitter.com/9ZXZeGzzQd — Braid Wade (@FindMeIntro) March 10, 2019

#FakeMelania Remember when Friends pulled this shit in season one 😂😂😂 Yeah like no one was gonna notice 👌🏻😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/hWJmsDUm3o — Heidy Miami (@heidymiami) March 10, 2019

If you’re out here tweeting #FakeMelania but let Aunt Viv slide, you’re what’s wrong with this world. #FakeAuntViv pic.twitter.com/35GdJeLtl3 — Justin Wood (@justin_wood_) March 9, 2019

fuck this #FakeMelania shit, what about that episode of Drake And Josh where they just replaced Helen and nobody said a word??? pic.twitter.com/d0xjNPkTQC — Nick (@NickyBrizzle) March 9, 2019

The White House previously denied that a Melania body double exists:

“Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation”, FLOTUS’ Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in 2017.