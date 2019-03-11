FakeMelania is Back: Twitter Suspects FLOTUS of Using 'Body Double'

Netizens suspect that Melania Trump has once again used a body double for an official appearance with her husband, US President Donald Trump, even though the White House and POTUS himself previously called the idea absurd.
Seriously… who the fuck is this??? It's clearly not Melania.#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/y1Ua6pvaVb— 𝙇𝙚𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙨 (@FightDaPower) March 9, 2019
yesssss fake Melania is back https://t.co/kwWbRL8D3u— Erin For America (@erinscafe) March 9, 2019
Conspiracy theory enthusiasts have bombarded social media platforms with memes and tweets reviving the #FakeMelania theory as President Trump and his better half visited tornado-ravaged Alabama.
Oh come on, they're not even trying now #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/Z7DBfd2WIj— Andy (@Andy_Westfield) March 9, 2019
Wow. I gave up on conspiracy theories a long time ago. But #FakeMelania dropped me down a deep hole just now.— PianoPriest (@georgebaum) March 9, 2019
me: these conspiracy theories are out of control, ppl look different in different lighting and pictures and makeup, so what— Ed Burmila (@gin_and_tacos) March 9, 2019
also me: *clicks #FakeMelania* holy shit that's not her at all
Netizens showed off their photoshop skills, having doctored the original image of the couple, by replacing “body double’s” face with the face of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler…
I don’t know what this #FakeMelania is all about. pic.twitter.com/3Fe7yw2sYD— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) March 9, 2019
…and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne:
I don't get this Fake Melania stuff at all. pic.twitter.com/lbWD5RuQ7h— Fraser Lewry (@blogjam) March 10, 2019
A fellow Twitterati made a smooth reference to HBO’s wildly popular series Game of Thrones:
A girl is no one. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/BD4WTumu4B— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) March 10, 2019
Some pointed out that the woman on the photo was shorter than the original Melania:
It’s bizarre that they trot out #FakeMelania, thinking no one will notice. This one’s shorter + looks nothing like her!— #25theThe45th! (@TheMominatrixx) March 9, 2019
Melania Trump is the same height as Michelle Obama: 5’11”
Barack Obama is 6’1”; Trump *says* he’s 6’3”, but looks to be as tall as Obama
Where’s the REAL one? pic.twitter.com/3DqtT02O65
Come on. #FakeMelania just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/w71eHo7m1Y— D-Lucks (@DLucksDS) March 9, 2019
Hmmmmm. This “Melania” is much shorter than the “other” Melania who has accompanied Trump to prior natural disasters. Maybe it is true about the Twitter rumor, #fakemelania Just saying…. pic.twitter.com/JChxwriXWH— Doug Bluecher (@DougBluecher) March 9, 2019
Others sarcastically presented somewhat solid proof that the lady featured next to President Trump was fake – the couple was holding hands, but the real Melania has repeatedly been spotted snubbing Trump’s attempts to have a PDA moment:
Proof. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/4vYFl0IcKx— trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) March 9, 2019
Okay… are we all gonna ignore Trump holding hands today with a fake Melania?!— Think B4U Tweet (@IRaiseUFacts) March 8, 2019
(Holding hands is the dead giveaway)☺️ pic.twitter.com/1uY1U1zCZ6
Once the image surfaced online, Twitterians seemed to be unstoppable as they recalled some TV shows that “pulled a #FakeMelania”:
Game of thrones pulled a #FakeMelania with Daario Naharis pic.twitter.com/9ZXZeGzzQd— Braid Wade (@FindMeIntro) March 10, 2019
#FakeMelania Remember when Friends pulled this shit in season one 😂😂😂 Yeah like no one was gonna notice 👌🏻😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/hWJmsDUm3o— Heidy Miami (@heidymiami) March 10, 2019
If you’re out here tweeting #FakeMelania but let Aunt Viv slide, you’re what’s wrong with this world. #FakeAuntViv pic.twitter.com/35GdJeLtl3— Justin Wood (@justin_wood_) March 9, 2019
fuck this #FakeMelania shit, what about that episode of Drake And Josh where they just replaced Helen and nobody said a word??? pic.twitter.com/d0xjNPkTQC— Nick (@NickyBrizzle) March 9, 2019
The White House previously denied that a Melania body double exists:
“Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation”, FLOTUS’ Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in 2017.
