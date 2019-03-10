'Like Watching Lex Luthor Fight Joker': Netizens Gaze at Trump-Coulter Feud

Once an adamant Trump supporter, Coulter recently turned against the US president with critics of POTUS’ approach to fulfilling his electoral promise to build the border wall.

US President Donald Trump came up with harsh criticism towards prominent conservative pundit Ann Coulter, calling her a "wacky nut job" in his latest Twitter rant. Trump slammed Coulter's vision of the progress on the border wall, calling it "winning on the Border" despite Democrat attempts to stop him.

The president also noted that "tens of thousands of illegals" have been arrested at the US-Mexico border, without specifying during which period, also noting that under any other president "millions would be pouring in".

Trump's criticism of long-time supporter Coulter drew the attention of netizens, who already anticipate a fascinating feud between the two.

This Ann Coulter and Trump feud is like watching Lex Luthor fight the Joker. I'm not rooting for either but it's still fun to watch. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 9, 2019

Fighting between the crazies. Get out the popcorn. Lucifer & his bride are gonna go to war. pic.twitter.com/k8U9GaUDUa — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) March 10, 2019

Wacky Nut Job Ann Coulter? Looks like a Republican Civil War going down and we’re here for it!🍿 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 9, 2019

Many Twitterians wondered how it arrived at hostility between the two, after Trump praised Coulter's book and invited her to his rallies.

But, “wacky” @AnnCoulter wrote this book about you to which you’ve praised. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CcgzAxteTh — Emanuel Quashie (@catcherbloc) March 10, 2019

It’s weird how Trump lets “wacky nut jobs” speak at his rallies… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DHKufGlXfa — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 10, 2019

Some of them suggested that Coulter can now become a poster girl of left-wingers in the US.

Well, I guess Ann Coulter will become the new hero of the Left now. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) March 9, 2019

Others alleged that the dispute between the two can have more personal roots, rather than disagreement on politics.

I think the whole trouble between @realDonaldTrump and @AnnCoulter happened when he went to grab her p—- and found out she has a d—-. — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) March 9, 2019

Trump's supporters dismissed Coulter as an irrelevant attention-seeking figure, which Trump, in their opinion, should just ignore.

She's an attention-seeking nutjob. She went from a prominent voice in the conservative movement to a prominent voice among the lunatic fringe.



Ignore her. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 9, 2019

The controversy follows US President Donald Trump requesting additional financing for his border wall with Mexico after Congress refused to grant him the needed $5.7 billion. Earlier, disagreements on the wall's funding led to a record-long government shutdown. After the shutdown was resolved, with Trump securing only $1.6 billion for the construction, the US president declared a state of emergency on the southern border to allocate the necessary funds using emergency powers.