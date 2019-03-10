Viral Disease: Elon Musk Gets Hooked on Russian Memes

It previously emerged that the US businessman had mastered the Russian language when he promptly commented to a Russian driver over his fancifully customised automobile.

American billionaire Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to comment on an article about the SXSW festival in the state of Texas, stating that visitors have pronounced the word “innovate” 650,000 times in four days. The entrepreneur responded to the tweet with a picture, previously shared with him by Russian-speaking netizens, with the reply racking up over 5,000 retweets and 50,000 likes.

In February, Musk, an avid Twitter user, was reported to have assessed memes about himself. In particular, he gave six points out of ten to a picture that captured an episode from the cartoon “Madagascar”, with the authors of the meme selecting the part of the word “gascar”, a conventional petrol-fuelled car, and bringing it together with the snapshots of Elon Musk, whose company Tesla produces e-cars.

That same month, the businessman reacted to a tweeted video clip featuring a Russian-produced model “Zhiguli” and a student from Stavropol, who modified his car in an incredibly fanciful way and then tagged Musk’s account in the caption. The businessman shortly responded to the tweet writing in Russian: “ahahaa, hilarious”.