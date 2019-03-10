'F**kin Beast Mode': Fans Cheer Russian Female Fighter Winning With Broken Nose

Russian athlete Yana Kunitskaya won her latest fight against US MMA artist Marion Reneau, despite sustaining a serious nose injury, having received a shiner and blood all over her face during the last round of the fight.

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Yana Kunitskaya published her first video after the recent UFC Fight Night 146 against Marion Reneau, where she broke her nose. In the video, the fighter is lying on a hospital bed with a facemask and casually cracking jokes about her nose with her coach, Ray Sefo.

"So Ray says 'this is funny'. I don't think that this is funny. [laughs] This is nice, coach. I'm ok guys!" Kunitskaya said.

In her Instagram stories she also said that she is going to Las Vegas, where her nose will be fixed in no time and will be better than ever.

The fighter's Instagram followers extended their support for Kunitskaya in comments on her video, praising her incredible fighting skills and the perseverance that allowed her to persevere to the end of the last round, despite her injuries.

"F**kin beast mode. Heal up quick girl, congratulations", a user named hammerhead_87, wrote.

"Congratulations Yana, you are a real warrior", a user with the nickname yacine25panda added.

A fellow MMA fighter from the UK, Kerry Hughes, praised Kunitskaya's approach in laughing at the injuries that she received during the match.

"Mate, it's funny! You have to laugh at these times because otherwise there's no point in any of it. Well done on the tenacity! Hope your nose isn't too bad", she wrote.

Many social media users noted that the Russian fighter should be happy to have such a great coach, who is able to support her after a tough bout with a joke.

"Nice to have friends like him lol…I'm sure he loves you really and please don't put your pretty nose through that again", a user named mickeastham13 wrote.

"Congratulations and it's always nice to have people around you who make you laugh after a great fight", another user added.