'You're Delusional': Alyssa Milano Ripped Over Bizarre 'I am a Gay Man' Tweet

Over the past year, Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano has been grabbing headlines not for her roles or acting skills but for anti-MAGA activism and never-ending tweets in support of feminism and the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano was roasted and ridiculed on social media for a bizarre tweet, in which she called herself a “gay man”, “trans”, and “a person of color” along with several other categories.

I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled.



I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk.



Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after. https://t.co/znkQizV37k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 9 марта 2019 г.

She was responding to a Twitter user named Kirk Brown, who asked her if she was transgender after Alyssa “celebrated” her “transgender sisters” in a post on National Women’s Day.

Netizens couldn’t resist replying to her tweet in the same manner the actress and activist introduced herself to the virtual world:

I'm an apple. I'm a chair. I'm Wilford Brimley. I'm the planet Jupiter. I'm the color blue. I'm everything. I'm hallucinating. I need medication. https://t.co/imHGzXSdZA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) 9 марта 2019 г.

You’re old. You’re irrelevant. You’re disingenuous. You’re ignorant. You’re probably mentally disabled. — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) 9 марта 2019 г.

Many wrote that she was “delusional” and even “crazy” for claiming identities that, in fact, did not belong to her:

You forgot to list crazy — Just Laura 🇨🇦☘️ (@Skinnyandsingle) 9 марта 2019 г.

It must be nice living in your world with Peter Pan and the Easter Bunny. — Jody’s Meat Brisket Jerky (@jodysmeat) 9 марта 2019 г.

I’m confident that there are better ways to show solidarity than to claim identities that do not belong to you. — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) 9 марта 2019 г.

WTF That’s not how it works @Alyssa_Milano



You don’t get to identify as it just because you empathize.



Ur not gay, who’s been through that life.



Ur not a person of color, been through it.



You are a rich, white celeb who’s the worst type of feminist



STOP👏🏾THIS👏🏾HYPOCRISY👏🏾 https://t.co/zzpngNO7pi — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) 10 марта 2019 г.

Hitting back at her critics on Saturday, Milano tweeted that the post was not supposed to be interpreted literally, and she “can identify with and not identify as”.

I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 9 марта 2019 г.