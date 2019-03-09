Personal Jesus? Trump Bashed Online After Signing Bibles in Alabama

A local volunteer explained that Trump signed her 10-year old daughter’s Bible after the girl herself asked him to do so.

During his visit to the town of Beauregard,Alabama that was recently hit by a tornado which claimed the lives of 23 people, US President Donald Trump paid his respects to the victims of the deadly disaster, met with their families and signed a couple of Bibles.

The catch? Trump left his signature on the books’ covers.

​According to ABC News, volunteer Emily Pike said that Trump and his wife Melania signed a Bible owned by her 10-year old daughter, Meredith.

"She just reached out there and said, 'Mr president, would you sign this?'" Emily said, adding that Trump also signed another Bible for one of Meredith’s friends.

News of this development quickly spread like wildfire on social media, with many mocking President Trump over this stunt.

Trump was signing bibles in Alabama yesterday. In related news, Dr. Hannibal Lecter will sign cookbooks in Florida next week. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 9 марта 2019 г.

Of course Trump signed the Bible. Anything he's ever put his name on has been a fraud for the gullible. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) 9 марта 2019 г.

If you asked Donald Trump to name two people who appear in the Bible he would say "Jesus," pause for eleven minutes, and then say "…Frodo?" https://t.co/28oPqTkbTE — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) 9 марта 2019 г.

I remember in college joking about auctioning off an autographed copy of the Bible.



Cut to 2019:



And here’s legendary holy man, Don Trump autographing Bibles as if he were the author. https://t.co/9wwJeuykp7 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) 8 марта 2019 г.

Some were also quick to bash certain groups and media outlets who, allegedly, seemed reluctant to call out Trump on this.

Trust me, if Obama had signed Bibles, the people at Fox News would’ve lost their minds. — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) 8 марта 2019 г.

Look, I don't know where the rest of you stand on Bible-signing. I think it's weird; I would think it's weird no matter who does it. What I'm mostly being snide about is that once again, Trump is getting a pass from the right on something that would normally make them apeshit. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) 9 марта 2019 г.

Others, however, called out the people criticising Trump instead.

Truman signs a Bible: *crickets*

Carter signs a Bible: *crickets*

Clinton signs a Bible: *crickets*

Gore signs a Bible: *crickets*

Trump signs a Bible: *HYSTERIA* — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) 9 марта 2019 г.

1) Truman's signed note in an admirer's Book of Psalms https://t.co/XoWv9LHJ9T

2-3) Autographs of Clintons, Gore, Carters, Mondale in bible of collector Stephen Koschal https://t.co/LieTXZHftk

4) Heads exploding over Trump signing Bibles for Alabama tornado survivors pic.twitter.com/mWWMUS4ELM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) 9 марта 2019 г.