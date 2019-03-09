Millionaire to Pay $300,000 to Anyone Who Will Take His Virgin Daughter as Wife

A businessman from Thailand, Arnon Rodthong, was frustrated that his educated 26-year-old daughter, Karnsita, is not married yet. Thus, he decided to approach her potential suitors with a proposal of his own.

A Thai millionaire and the largest seller of durians in Chumphon province has come up with an unprecedented business deal — he's offering $314,166 (10 mln Baht) to any man prepared to tie the knot with his virgin daughter, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bachelors: Millionaire dad, from Chumphon province in southern Thailand, apparently wants to give away USD 314,166/ to anyone who marries his virgin daughter.According to Mirror, Arnon Rodthong's daughter Karnsita, 26, not getting married — that he decided to advertise globally. pic.twitter.com/1MSiyXouSh — Kashyap Avadhani(Samson) (@Templar_Samson) March 8, 2019

The man, who is a durian farmer, said that ideally, he wanted his daughter's husband to be capable of handling the family business.

"I want someone to take care of my business and make it last. I don't want a person with a bachelor's, or master's or philosopher's degree. I want a diligent man. That's all. As soon as I have an in-law, I will give up all my assets to him," he said.

Rodthong's daughter is a pretty lady and a university graduate who, according to her father, speaks fluent English and Chinese.

Reacting to the possibility of an arranged marriage, Karnsita said that she "was surprised" but she could "see the funny side to it."

Following the reports about Arnon Rodthong's deal, numerous candidates for the role of Karnsita's husband reacted to it on social media, insisting that the millionaire and his daughter must pay attention to them.

At the same time, there were some men who expressed their indignation with the unusual marriage arrangement.