Nick Jonas' Touching Women's Day Wish to Priyanka Chopra Is Doing the Rounds

The American pop singer who married the Bollywood diva in December following a whirlwind romance, called her a "beacon of light and inspiration", much to the delight of their fans.

Nick Jonas, one-third of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, took to Instagram on International Women's Day to pay a heart-warming tribute to his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra.

"Happy #internationalwomensday to all the amazing women out there. This incredible woman is a beacon of light and inspiration to so many all around the world. I love you," he wrote, tagging his better half.

Nick shared a picture of Priyanka from their wedding celebrations, in which she can be seen wearing a traditional red wedding gown, a diamond headpiece and necklace, a bridal chooda (a set of bangles) and an elaborate mehndi pattern on her hands.

Their fans were overjoyed and poured out their admiration for the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star.

"You are amazing, you've changed the life principles of so many women around," said a user under the handle srimoyee.b.

"She is very inspiring and I love her," wrote an exalted user.

Another added: "You are so blessed to have her in your life".

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot late last year in India with outstanding three-day wedding celebrations. The celebrity couple split the wedding in two parts; the first one included a Christian ceremony and the second one involved traditional Hindu rituals. Both were attended only by family members and close friends from their entourage.

Priyanka, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, later emerged as a Bollywood star and has since become one of India's highest-paid A-listers. Her role in ABC thriller series Quantico earned her two People's Choice Awards, and the comedy films Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic propelled her to Hollywood stardom.

Chopra has also established the reputation of a philanthropist and was appointed UNICEF's global goodwill ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016. However, last week, Pakistani activists launched an online petition, urging UNICEF to remove her from the post after she tweeted her support for India's airstrike on a militant camp inside Pakistan.