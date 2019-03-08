Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram Feedback After 'Photoshop Fail'

Shortly before Khloe turned off comments on her Instagram account, a number of commenters speculated that one of the models looks like a “bobble head” in one of her latest photos, which may be a result of poor-quality photoshopping.

Social media celebrity and model Khloe Kardashian ended up turning off comments on her Instagram page after apparently one too many fans accused her of photoshopping one of the latest pictures she posted there, Cosmopolitan claims.

According to the magazine, many members of Khloe’s social media audience became suspicious about the picture that features the model walking up the stairs wearing a sparkling catsuit, with some arguing that the shape of Khloe’s legs and the size of her head suggest that the image was doctored, poorly.

"This picture looks weird @khloekardashian is this picture edit", gatdamnit.jae wrote while users amelia.diaf, katiehall97 and brownelvin likened Khloe’s appearance in the picture to a "bobble head".

wow that is so funny so obvious honey you can do better than this or please have someones help yikes — Mary Cayce (@caycemary1) 8 марта 2019 г.

Bobblehead ass 😂😂😂😂 — ☘🍻Holly Golightly🍻☘ (@2MeURPurfect) 8 марта 2019 г.

​"Of course, the questions about her editing choices might not be the ~only~ reason Khloe turned off the comments — or even a reason at all — but it definitely can't be nice to have thousands of people roasting your photos," Cosmo remarked.

The magazine also noted that Khloe got slammed by a number of commenters over a photo of her baby daughter True surrounded by 14 Birkin Bags, each of which costs thousands of dollars, with people labelling the model as “materialistic” and “vapid”.