'Just Stupid': Anger Over Simpsons Pulling 'Jackson' Episode Over Documentary

Social media users questioned the decision by The Simpsons' top creatives to pull an episode featuring the voice of US pop star Michael Jackson.

The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland prompted executive producer James L. Brooks, creator Matt Groening and showrunner Al Jean to make the decision, which upset fans of the show.

Why would anyone care about this episode..who is actually behind this because the general public sees through this hit job

Just stupid — nan norris (@nannorris) March 8, 2019​

One of my favorite episodes, and they want to take it away now?!😡 — Loco4Héctor💀💜🎸🎶🏵 (@StephanieEvjen) March 8, 2019​

That's such a good episode tho pic.twitter.com/JWAXyVgjOY — facecriminal 😏 (@facecriminal) March 8, 2019​

You mean the Jockey Elves didn't do it for you? — Anthony White (@MexicanBertAW) March 8, 2019​

Thank god! The world will be a much better place. Thank you everyone involved in this totally rational decision #smh pic.twitter.com/SRtjFcAqeT — Lord of the Dings (@DingsLord) March 8, 2019​

The Simpsons episode 'Stark Raving Dad' introduced Leon Kompowsky, a character who believes he is Michael Jackson, and voiced by the US singer.

Executive producer James L. Brooks said that pulling the episode felt like "clearly the only choice to make."

"The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this," Brooks told The Wall Street Journal.

Leaving Neverland, produced by HBO, shows James "Jimmy" Safechuck and Wade Robson claiming they had suffered sexual abuse at the pop star's hands while spending time with Michael Jackson as children.

The film caused an outcry among Michael Jackson fans and critics alike, and has recently prompted the star's daughter Paris Jackson to speak out on Twitter.

