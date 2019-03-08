WATCH Police Pull Out Devastated Man Who Jumped Into His Father's Tomb

The man's strange behaviour was allegedly a result of his intention to bid farewell to his dad as he had skipped his funeral. The incident forced the man's family to call the police, according to the Daily Mail.

A man who may be suffering from mental health problems jumped into the grave of his father in Brazil's Acre, a British tabloid reported on Thursday.

Footage showing the police pulling the man out from a narrow hole in the tomb later appeared online. According to the video, once the man was freed, he could hardly stand on his feet and required the help of police officers.

The peculiar situation occurred after the man reportedly failed to attend his father's funeral, thus, he decided to jump into his grave to say goodbye.