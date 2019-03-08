Register
12:20 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A drawing published by June's Instagram account shows the stimulation of an erogenous area of the vagina

    Instagram Apologises for Suspending 'Sex Education' Account After Public Outcry

    © Photo: Instagram / jouissance.club
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The blog's creator, Jüne, says her idea was to stop young people from exploring their sexuality through pornography rather than actual sexual intercourse. She suggests that her content didn't go over so well with some users, who reported it to the platform.

    Instagram was forced to apologise after the suspension of an account, which was promoting self-made sex education materials, encountered a backlash on social media.

    The page in question is called @jouissance.club and has close to 138,000 followers. It mainly publishes posts in French; some of the posts, however, are accompanied by an English translation.

    READ MORE: Her Majesty Elizabeth II Astonishes With First-Ever Instagram Post

    These posts feature, for example, drawings of male and female genitalia, as well as advice on how to better achieve orgasms or perform oral sex. Jüne, the account creator who is believed to be a professional illustrator, suggested that the account could have been flagged by users who deemed its content to be too explicit.

    "It is very taboo and can be very scary to some people," she said in an interview with Euronews. "I have doubts about Instagram being the one who intentionally blocked my account."

    A girl using her mobile phone
    CC0
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures

    "I think there are also people… they can afford to report an account because the content does not suit them or seems excessive. So there are still a lot of people on the internet who think that we are promoting paedophilia for very serious, extreme things."

    The suspension of Jüne's pet project caused a public backlash, with Twitter users employing the hashtag #sexualityisnotdirty to decry the platform's decision.

    Instagram has since admitted it made a mistake and reinstated the account. "Our dedicated Community Operations team reviews millions of reports a week. Occasionally, we make a mistake and remove content we shouldn't have. We work quickly to rectify that as soon as we are made aware," Instagram said in a statement.

    "We are always working to get better at evaluating content and enforcing our guidelines. Instagram is committed to fostering a safer, kinder and more inclusive community."

    According to French magazine MadmoiZelle, this is the second time the account has been blocked since it was created last year.

    Related:

    Violent New Video Game 'Rape Day' Slammed For Glorifying Sexual Assault (PHOTOS)
    Kylie Jenner Youngest Billionaire Record Gets Attributed to Kardashian Sex Tape
    Ted Baker CEO Ray Kelvin Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment, Forced Hugging Claims
    Miss BumBum Posts Sexy Sporty Photoshoot Rooting for Barcelona
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, suspension, ban, account, sex education, Instagram, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse