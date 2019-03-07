Michael Jackson Meets Momo: New Creepy Meme Emerges in Mexico (VIDEO)

The meme, illustrated with a bizarre image of Michael Jackson, claims that a figure will enter into the reader's bedroom at 3am and shout the singer's trademark 'hee hee'.

While British educators raise concerns about the so called “Momo challenge”, which involves unknown people using a creepy-looking sculpture to instruct children to perform tasks resulting in self-harm, Mexican authorities have moved to address a new disturbing meme called “Ayuwoki” which bears an uncanny visual resemblance to Momo.

According to the Daily Mail, the meme features "an image of a bizarre Michael Jackson statue and claims the figure will go into the reader's bedroom at 3am and shout the singer's trademark 'hee hee' — as he was famous for doing in his songs".

As the newspaper explains, the meme’s name, "Ayuwoki" is "how the lyric 'are you okay' would be spelt phonetically in Spanish" – a reference to the singer’s hit song “Smooth Criminal”.

"Although a lot of people believe this is a kind of demon or ghost from the Internet, there is nothing supernatural in this matter", the state police of Baja California in Mexico said a statement. "The kids and teenagers are looking to share it and believe in it because it is trendy, which could generate sleep issues, panic or anxiety".