Michael Jackson’s Daughter Speaks Up Amid Frenzy Over Leaving Neverland Doc

Following the release of an unsettling new Michael Jackson documentary, featuring two men alleging the US pop star sexually abused them as children, Paris Jackson broke silence on Twitter with her take on the matter.

The 20-year-old daughter of the late star posted a number of tweets in response to the media coverage of the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Paris Jackson denied that she commented on her father's role regarding the allegations, responding to a tweet by a media publication that stated: "Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims."

"I actually haven't made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn't a disgusting and attacking article though," Jackson wrote.

In a follow-up message, she added:

Some Twitterians praised the young woman's "calm demeanour," calling it refreshing. Others reminded her that Michael Jackson has once described her as the "feisty one."

Later Jackson clarified her earlier comment, saying that a more "mellow" attitude is the way to go and called on her followers to "smoke some weed and think about the bigger picture."

The four-hour Leaving Neverland film shows James "Jimmy" Safechuck and Wade Robson speaking about the time they spent with Michael Jackson as children, detailing sexual abuse they had suffered at the pop star's hands.

Prior to its release, the Jackson estate made an attempt to prevent the film from hitting screens, arguing the production company's only goal is to cash in on the music icon's heritage and personal life, despite the fact he had been ruled absolutely innocent by a court in 2005.

