'Put Some Clothes On!' Kim Kardashian's Leopard Catsuit Leaves Netizens in Shock

Kim’s outfit evoked a somewhat mixed response on social media, with people both praising and criticising her revealing clothes.

Reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian-West has once again stole the spotlight as she went on an outing in Paris wearing a leopard print catsuit.

The celebrity also posted a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring her in the aforementioned outfit which accentuated her famous curves and left little to viewers’ imagination, simply cationed, “An a whatta???”.

Many social users, however, appeared less than thrilled by this display.

Her outfits are getting more and more tacky and repulsive ie crying out for attention. You’re expecting your 4th child, almost 40, clean it up a bit. Your beautiful of course. Show it in a better way!! — nicola wade (@nicwade81) 7 марта 2019 г.

I am SO tired of seeing this tramp half naked! Put some clothes on!!!! — Sharon Cochran Hyitt (@SHyitt) 7 марта 2019 г.

No class. — Angie Bee (@AngieB5) 7 марта 2019 г.

​A number of people exhibited a more snarky attitude regarding the celebrity’s fashion sense.

I'm sure her children will appreciate those photos of her as they get older. — Faye =^..^= (@ilovecats1994) 7 марта 2019 г.

Smart outfit… the potential robbers can see you have nothing to steal lol — J•Lo✌️e (@_Jessika) 7 марта 2019 г.

​Some, however, seemed to adore Kim’s new look and threads.