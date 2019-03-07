PewDiePie Mocks 'Desperate’ Bid of Bollywood’s T-Series to Win Subscriber War

PewDiePie and his devotees have been much more proactive in their battle against Indian music giant T-Series, but the label's CEO stepped in the other day with a plea to defeat the Swedish YouTuber.

Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, issued an address on Twitter on Wednesday, calling on people to subscribe to the record label's YouTube channel.

"There's an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming [the] world's number one. It's taken us a lot of effort to come this far," Kumar said. "Today, it belongs to you; it belongs to the entire nation," he continued.

"This is a historic moment for all of us, so let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud."

Needless to say, legions of Pewd's fanboys inundated Kumar's Twitter with "Subscribe to PewDiePie" calls, while the YouTube king himself was quick to declare that the T-Series boss was acting out of desperation.

It’s awesome and absolutely pathetic on their part tbh 😂 “we can make India win” — David Siekbert, Jr. (@DJ_FACEPLANT_20) 6 марта 2019 г.

how does this tech support lookin dude have 80 million subs — nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) 6 марта 2019 г.

PewDiePie's battle with T-Series for YouTube's top spot has seemingly acquired a much more significant importance than just a competition between two popular channels: many people believe that a T-Series victory (i.e. becoming the most-subscribed channel) would mean the victory of corporate money over content creators.

exactly.T-Series doesn't even post their own content. It's a corporation.Pewds is a single man, who worked hard for lots of years on his youtube channel and got known based on his OWN content. — darkgag24 (@BorosanAlex) 6 марта 2019 г.

With this in mind, fans have gone to great lengths to secure the supremacy of their favourite vlogger, organising online flash mobs and even real-life parades.