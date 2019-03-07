PewDiePie Mocks 'Desperate’ Bid of Bollywood’s T-Series to Win Subscriber War

Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, issued an address on Twitter on Wednesday, calling on people to subscribe to the record label's YouTube channel.
"There's an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming [the] world's number one. It's taken us a lot of effort to come this far," Kumar said. "Today, it belongs to you; it belongs to the entire nation," he continued.
"This is a historic moment for all of us, so let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud."
We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) 6 марта 2019 г.
Needless to say, legions of Pewd's fanboys inundated Kumar's Twitter with "Subscribe to PewDiePie" calls, while the YouTube king himself was quick to declare that the T-Series boss was acting out of desperation.
They are getting desperate 👏 https://t.co/TIqHBJeyrY— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 6 марта 2019 г.
It’s awesome and absolutely pathetic on their part tbh 😂 “we can make India win”— David Siekbert, Jr. (@DJ_FACEPLANT_20) 6 марта 2019 г.
how does this tech support lookin dude have 80 million subs— nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) 6 марта 2019 г.
— Lopez (@Lopezdot0) 6 марта 2019 г.
PewDiePie's battle with T-Series for YouTube's top spot has seemingly acquired a much more significant importance than just a competition between two popular channels: many people believe that a T-Series victory (i.e. becoming the most-subscribed channel) would mean the victory of corporate money over content creators.
exactly.T-Series doesn't even post their own content. It's a corporation.Pewds is a single man, who worked hard for lots of years on his youtube channel and got known based on his OWN content.— darkgag24 (@BorosanAlex) 6 марта 2019 г.
With this in mind, fans have gone to great lengths to secure the supremacy of their favourite vlogger, organising online flash mobs and even real-life parades.
All comments
Show new comments (0)