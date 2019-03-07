'Maduro Does Not Leave': WATCH Venezuelan President and His Wife Dancing

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores danced to songs dedicated to him. After a meeting with representatives of the mining companies, the head of state asked the musicians who were present at the meeting to play for the audience in honour of the carnival.
The musicians performed the song, the main words of which were "Maduro does not leave, Maduro does not leave". Listening to the music, the president and his wife performed several dance moves, surrounded by dancers dressed in festive costumes.
READ MORE: WATCH Venezuelan President Maduro Dance Salsa Amid Protests
Bailamos con las Madamas al ritmo del Calipso. Hermosas expresiones culturales de nuestra Patria que nos llenan el corazón de alegría y nos fortalecen para seguir en la lucha. ¡Nada nos detendrá! pic.twitter.com/XMBMYocWut— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 7, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)