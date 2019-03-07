'Maduro Does Not Leave': WATCH Venezuelan President and His Wife Dancing

Earlier, Maduro's salsa dance with his wife during demonstrations in support of the Bolivarian Revolution that were held on 23 February went viral.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores danced to songs dedicated to him. After a meeting with representatives of the mining companies, the head of state asked the musicians who were present at the meeting to play for the audience in honour of the carnival.

The musicians performed the song, the main words of which were "Maduro does not leave, Maduro does not leave". Listening to the music, the president and his wife performed several dance moves, surrounded by dancers dressed in festive costumes.

READ MORE: WATCH Venezuelan President Maduro Dance Salsa Amid Protests