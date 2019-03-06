WATCH Gospel Choir Put on Incredible Show for Kanye West Aboard Plane

Presumably, the sky concert was held on the way to Portland as the gospel choir and the band were performing remakes of West's hits at adidas' North American headquarters as part of their "Sunday Service" series.

Rapper Kanye West's new project found itself performing at an unusual venue, as the singer and producer's gospel choir were filmed singing acapella aboard a plane.

From the video uploaded by teamkanyedaily, it is easy to spot West sitting on the front row of the plane, smiling and seemingly pleased with the performance.

Rapper Kanye West's "Sunday Service" event has become a weekly tradition as the band and the choir have performed every week after they were launched in January.