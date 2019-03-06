R. Kelly Breaks Down Crying: 'That’s Not Me', 'I’m Fighting for My F***ing Life'

A frustrated R&B star gave his first interview after being indicted for sexual abuse, claiming he is innocent and that his past experience girls is “not relevant.”

“People are going back to my past and they’re trying to add all of this stuff now to that,” the singer told “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King in a promotional clip for the interview set to be aired on Wednesday.

Kelly said that the accusations were unfounded, saying that he had “beat [his] case.”

“When you beat something you beat it,” Kelly said. “You can’t double jeopardy me like that, it’s not fair.”

He also dismissed accusations that he had held young women captive in a cult, insisting that it was not true, breaking down as he answered the question.

“How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through, in my way, way, past to hold somebody. Guys, use your common sense, forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me, hate me if you want, love me if you want, but just use your common sense, how stupid would it be?”

At the end of the clip, the singer was on the verge of tears, saying “that’s not me” and “I’m fighting for my f***ing life.”

The singer faces up to 70 years in jail on charges he sexually abused four women, including three who were under age at the time. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The next court date is 22 March.