Prodigy Cancels All Shows After Frontman Keith Flint's Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK band Prodigy announced the cancellation of all shows, including one in Russia, after the death of its vocalist Keith Flint.

"Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect," the band wrote on Twitter.

In July, the band was scheduled to perform at Park Live fest in Moscow's Gorky Park.

Flint, 49, was found dead on Monday in his home in the UK county of Essex. Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett later wrote on Instagram that Flint had committed suicide.