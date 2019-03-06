God’s Blessed: Dozens of Bibles and Cross Survive Inferno in W. Virginia Church

A devastating blaze ripped through a church and burned everything inside to ashes – except for a pile of bibles and a giant cross inside the building.

In a Facebook post about the fire at Freedom Ministries Church, located in Grandview, West Virginia, the Coal City Fire Department told quite a story. It appears that when they arrived to assist with a structure fire, it was so intense it required several firefighter groups to put out. The building was so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out.

In the building, everything was burnt down – except for a dozen pristine bibles which were discovered underneath the rubble. Another unexpected finding was a giant crucifix on the wall that was left totally unscathed.

“Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt! Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today,” the department wrote.

The Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, WVNS-TV reports. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.