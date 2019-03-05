Spring Is Coming: Twitter Lights Up Over New Game of Thrones Trailer

The wait may have gotten a little bit easier for fans of HBO's hit series when the show's official Twitter page premiered the final season trailer.
Amassing over 10 million views in a few hours, it should come as no surprise that the Emmy award-winning series' announcement is the hottest topic both on and off Twitter.
The trailer is here. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/L48jOwsUzn— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 5, 2019
Cersei and Sansa are both trending on their own, as the Twitterati debate whether either dark horse could end up on the Iron Throne. From Tyrion Lannister's eerily brief appearance in the trailer to Jon Snow preparing to ride one of the remaining dragons, netizens on Facebook and Twitter already have their season speculations and timeline questions.
Two Dragons for Two Targaryens 🔥#JonSnow 🤘 pic.twitter.com/y5G3lBcZya— SSMB 😎 (@SSMBsWarrior) March 5, 2019
While the trailer seems to be enough to tide most over until the April 14 premiere, others are antsy to grab their goblets and get to the Battle of Winterfell, which is reported to be "longest war scene in the history of films and serials," according to a series insider.
Finally a trailer pic.twitter.com/0O7WaszSXb— 🌓 (@MS53MS) March 5, 2019
My day is ruined. This is all I’m gonna think about. @GameOfThrones https://t.co/xEKghwdGiz— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 5, 2019
The final season of "Game of Thrones" is set to begin airing April 14 on HBO.
