Spring Is Coming: Twitter Lights Up Over New Game of Thrones Trailer

“Game of Thrones” has taken over Twitter as the number one, worldwide trending topic since the season eight trailer dropped Tuesday morning.

The wait may have gotten a little bit easier for fans of HBO's hit series when the show's official Twitter page premiered the final season trailer.

Amassing over 10 million views in a few hours, it should come as no surprise that the Emmy award-winning series' announcement is the hottest topic both on and off Twitter.

Cersei and Sansa are both trending on their own, as the Twitterati debate whether either dark horse could end up on the Iron Throne. From Tyrion Lannister's eerily brief appearance in the trailer to Jon Snow preparing to ride one of the remaining dragons, netizens on Facebook and Twitter already have their season speculations and timeline questions.

While the trailer seems to be enough to tide most over until the April 14 premiere, others are antsy to grab their goblets and get to the Battle of Winterfell, which is reported to be "longest war scene in the history of films and serials," according to a series insider.

My day is ruined. This is all I’m gonna think about. @GameOfThrones https://t.co/xEKghwdGiz — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 5, 2019

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is set to begin airing April 14 on HBO.