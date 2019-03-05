Taught a Lesson: Girl That Knocked out Drinker in Store Tells Details - Reports

Russian woman Karina Eremeeva from the Vladimir Region turned out to be the star of a drunken man’s knockout video that appeared on the Internet on 28 February, according to local media reports.

The 22-year-old girl who worked in the store where a drunken man started a fight coincidentally happened to be a Thai kickboxer, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.

"Of course, I called the ambulance and the police", the brave girl said. "I didn't know the attacker before, but I often saw the victim in the shop. He was a local drunkard, but he never offended anyone, was always calm. After the incident, he even shook my hand".

According to the woman, the man who started the brawl could no longer stand up, and he laid on the floor and insulted everyone for about 10 minutes. The doctors said that he had broken his ankle.

"I myself helped the doctors to immobilize him. A few days later that man came with an apology", she said.

The incident at the store occurred on 26 December 2016 in the town of Gus-Khrustalny in the Vladimir Region. The girl stopped working in the store four months after the incident; she is now married and has two children.

Netizens have been amazed by the girl's swift reaction and admired her punch. English mixed martial artist and former Muay Thai kickboxer Darren Till has posted the video on his Instagram account.