Glowing Image of Christ Pops Up Above Italy (PHOTO)

As sunrays broke through the clouds, a fascinating view opened for a moment to those enjoying a sunset from ashore the Tyrrhenian Sea on 1 March, but only one appeared to capture it on camera.

An Italian man, Alfredo Lo Brutto from Agropoli, took note of an unusual glow in the clouds above the Tyrrhenian Sea, its shape resembling Jesus Christ, and posted his finding on Facebook.

He captured the figure, which looked strikingly like the famed Christ the Redeemer statue towering in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro sky, while enjoying a sunset from his home, he told Italian media.

“I was enchanted by the view. I don't often share pictures on social media, but when I took this one, I instantly felt like I wanted other people to see it, because it was so beautiful”, Alfredo shared, as cited by The Daily Mail.

And the beauty was eagerly shared in thousands of reposts and mass media news stories across the world.

“So blessed to see this, thank you for sharing it with the world”, one grateful Facebook user wrote, with another one saying in Italian: “Fantastic!”

“JESUS CHRISTUSS is the Creator of the Wonders”, another commenter wrote in Hungarian.