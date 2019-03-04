Register
19:00 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York

    Kim Kardashian 'Livid' at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Khloé Again – Reports

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Khloé Kardashian has confirmed rumours that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, has cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of her sister Kylie Jenner.

    Kim Kardashian has been affected by the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama that her sister Khloé is going through, People reported, citing an unnamed source.

    “Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other”, the source said.

    READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Stages Photoshoot in Transparent Catsuit After Breakup (PHOTOS)

    The 38-year-old reality show star has quickly unfollowed Thompson, with whom Khloé shares her 11-month-old daughter True, on social media and blames him for hitting on Woods – a long-time friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

    “Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs: on Tristan. She is telling Khloé to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known”.

    On top of this, Kim reportedly took Khloé and her best friend Malika Haqq on a “relaxing getaway” to Palm Springs, California.

    READ MORE: #FreeTristanThompson: Users Feel Khloé Kardashian Holding Beau Against His Will

    Kim’s other half, rap icon Kanye West, who is said to be very “protective” of the Kardashian-Jenner women, is also on Khloé’s side, and is absolutely OK with never speaking to Tristan and Jordyn ever again, a source told People.

    “Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it’s fine by him. He’s protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them he will always be their biggest advocate”.

    The source then added that Kourtney Kardashian “also says that it’s Tristan’s fault”:

    “He’s the one who made commitments to Khloé and he’s the one who broke his promises. What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had”, the source said.

    READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Mocked for Photoshop Blooper Amid Boyfriend's Alleged Cheating

    After Woods made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks last Friday to address the incident and claim that Tristan was the one who initiated the kiss, Khloé launched into a Twitter rant, roasting Jordyn for breaking up her family.

    The following day, she had a change of heart and placed the blame on her boyfriend, who previously cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

    Related:

    #FreeTristanThompson: Users Feel Khloé Kardashian Holding Beau Against His Will
    Kim Kardashian Pleads YouTube to Help Stop Creepy Momo Challenge
    Khloe Kardashian Stages Photoshoot in Transparent Catsuit After Breakup (PHOTOS)
    Khloé Kardashian Mocked for Photoshop Blooper Amid Boyfriend's Alleged Cheating
    Kim Kardashian Wows Fans as She Reveals NEW Hair Colour in Provocative VIDEO
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, family, daughter, scandal, cheating, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse