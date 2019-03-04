Kim Kardashian 'Livid' at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Khloé Again – Reports

Khloé Kardashian has confirmed rumours that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, has cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian has been affected by the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods drama that her sister Khloé is going through, People reported, citing an unnamed source.

“Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other”, the source said.

The 38-year-old reality show star has quickly unfollowed Thompson, with whom Khloé shares her 11-month-old daughter True, on social media and blames him for hitting on Woods – a long-time friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kim is putting the blame squarely where it belongs: on Tristan. She is telling Khloé to move on and to focus on being the best mother she can be to True. But Kim isn’t going to talk about this much publicly. This isn’t her battle to fight in the public eye. But behind the scenes, she’s definitely making her opinion known”.

On top of this, Kim reportedly took Khloé and her best friend Malika Haqq on a “relaxing getaway” to Palm Springs, California.

Kim’s other half, rap icon Kanye West, who is said to be very “protective” of the Kardashian-Jenner women, is also on Khloé’s side, and is absolutely OK with never speaking to Tristan and Jordyn ever again, a source told People.

“Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list. If he never talks to them again, it’s fine by him. He’s protective of the Kardashian women, all of them, and if anyone hurts them he will always be their biggest advocate”.

The source then added that Kourtney Kardashian “also says that it’s Tristan’s fault”:

“He’s the one who made commitments to Khloé and he’s the one who broke his promises. What Jordyn did was bad, but she didn’t have the obligations and the promises that Tristan had”, the source said.

After Woods made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks last Friday to address the incident and claim that Tristan was the one who initiated the kiss, Khloé launched into a Twitter rant, roasting Jordyn for breaking up her family.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) 1 марта 2019 г.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) 1 марта 2019 г.

The following day, she had a change of heart and placed the blame on her boyfriend, who previously cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) 2 марта 2019 г.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) 2 марта 2019 г.