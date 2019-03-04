Register
14:17 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie signs copies of his new book This Book Loves You at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 29, 2015 in New York City

    PewDiePie's 'Last Trick Up His Sleeve' to Beat T-Series Leaves Fans Guessing

    © AFP 2018 / John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Hardly had the Swedish YouTuber confessed to standing little chance of surpassing his rival, when he hinted at a mysterious plan that he still has in store to reach his ultimate goal.

    Although PewDiePie seemed to have given up his fight for YouTube leadership on 2 March, mere hours later, on the same day, he took to the website to share a video where he teased a mysterious plan to outrun his long-standing rival, the Bollywood company T-Series.

    “I have a trick up my sleeve”, Pewds, aka Felix Kjellberg, announced.

    “And it’s coming, okay? You best be scared, T-Series. If it’s not up already, keep an eye out”, the YouTuber warned, without giving any further clues on what exactly he is going to undertake.

    However, the initiative to this end was eagerly taken by Pewds’ army of online supporters, offering their conspiracy theories on how their Internet icon may grit out a victory; and their suggestions are at times infinitely hilarious:

    Some, however, appear not to take the YouTuber’s solemn notification seriously enough, suggesting that YouTube would “learn about it and end it”.

    One even drew a parallel between PewDiePie and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was proposed as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate after he released an Indian pilot as “a peace gesture” following the recent India-Pakistan controversy over Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists’ activity in Kashmir.

    While the digital world is waiting for Pewds to post anything that has to do with his race against T-Series, he earlier discussed the probable return of his classic “Fridays with PewDiePie” series, although he shared no details.

    Kjellberg may also stick to his tendency to call celebrity guests to host “Meme Review”, following Elon Musk's’ famous appearance on the show in late February.

    Felix Kjellberg
    © Photo : PewDiePie
    PewDiePie's Fans View T-Series' Brief Win as Endgame Signal

    The gap in the subscriber count between the two bitter rivals narrows from day to day, recently reaching fewer than 5,000 and reportedly prompting Pewds to tweet out “Looks like this is it”.  However, a pivotal moment occurred last week when, after multiples ups and downs for both participants, T-Series briefly overtook the Swedish creator for a gruelling 8-minute lapse. Yet, the dominance wouldn’t even have been noticed but for YouTube channels that have been automatically registering the two channels’ subscriber counts.

    Despite a lot of scepticism over the issue, PewDiePie, who has been battling T-Series since last summer, his fans are hoping for the better, as the top YouTuber is racking up support due to his being a highly popular individual creator rather than a profit-seeking business.

    READ MORE: Video Game Website Roblox Reinstates PewDiePie, Cites Mysterious 'PewDie' Meme

    Having unfurled a sweeping promo-campaign involving celebs and a number of flash mobs on Twitter, the Swede has so far earned 87,894,392 subscribers, while T-Series has some 87,888,082 for now.

    Tags:
    trolls, stunt, trick, social media, Internet, PewDiePie, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse