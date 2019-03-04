Indian Dairy Behemoth Creates Ad Using Freed MIG-21 Fighter Pilot's Moustache

Wing Commander Abhinandan sports a handlebar-type moustache also known as the "gunslinger". He was handed over to India last Friday after being in Pakistani custody for about three days. His MiG- 21 fighter jet was shot down in a dogfight during India-Pakistan's latest conflict that escalated after a suicide attack in Kashmir killed 40 soldiers.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The long and curvy moustache of the Indian pilot captured and then released by Pakistan has become quite the rage in India with many trying to emulate his style and some businesses even cashing in on the craze.

Indian dairy giant Amul has created an ad with Wing Commander Abhinandan's moustache as its theme.

Responding to the ad Saurabh Kapoor using the handle @eyefai tweeted his photo donning on the "Amul Mooch" (moustache in Hindi).

My Amul Mooch! for Abhinandan ji pic.twitter.com/0GHCCwuziu — Saurabh Kapoor (@eyefai) 2 марта 2019 г.

Meanwhile, the gunslinger moustache is creating a storm on Twitter.

One pilot accorded respect to a fellow professional by saying, "I love how no one is acknowledging #Abhinandan's double wings — his IAF wings and his moustache wings".

Tensions between traditional rivals India and Pakistan peaked after Indian Air Force conducted an air raid against an alleged training camp of the Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed; the latter claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a convoy with Indian security forces on 14 February that killed over 40 soldiers.