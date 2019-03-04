Indian Dairy Behemoth Creates Ad Using Freed MIG-21 Fighter Pilot's Moustache

New Delhi (Sputnik): The long and curvy moustache of the Indian pilot captured and then released by Pakistan has become quite the rage in India with many trying to emulate his style and some businesses even cashing in on the craze.
Indian dairy giant Amul has created an ad with Wing Commander Abhinandan's moustache as its theme.
#Amul Mooch: To Abhinandan from Amul! pic.twitter.com/NAG3zNMlIL— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) 2 марта 2019 г.
Responding to the ad Saurabh Kapoor using the handle @eyefai tweeted his photo donning on the "Amul Mooch" (moustache in Hindi).
My Amul Mooch! for Abhinandan ji pic.twitter.com/0GHCCwuziu— Saurabh Kapoor (@eyefai) 2 марта 2019 г.
Meanwhile, the gunslinger moustache is creating a storm on Twitter.
One pilot accorded respect to a fellow professional by saying, "I love how no one is acknowledging #Abhinandan's double wings — his IAF wings and his moustache wings".
Abhinandan's moustache will be the next styling sensation throughout India. Don't be flabbergasted by the fact when the barber asks you 'Abhinandan cut chahiye?'#Abhinandancomingback #AbhinandhanReturns #AbhinandanDiwas #Abhinandan #moustache— Raunak Jalan (@Sarcastic_RJ) 1 марта 2019 г.
Abhinandan's gunslinger #moustache with thin strip mutton chop #beard #mard#tashan #fashion2019 #style2019#Jaihind #India #AbhinandanReturns#WelcomeHomeHero#Abhinandancomingback pic.twitter.com/QsiZj84X84— Bharat Gauba (@shoobhgroup) 2 марта 2019 г.
Twirl with Pride for the Brave Mooch #Abhinandan #JaiHind #twirlwithpride #moochwala #BEARD #madeinindia #india #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/R7O6jttOUL— Moochwala (@themoochwala) 2 марта 2019 г.
Tensions between traditional rivals India and Pakistan peaked after Indian Air Force conducted an air raid against an alleged training camp of the Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed; the latter claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a convoy with Indian security forces on 14 February that killed over 40 soldiers.
