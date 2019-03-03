Miss BumBum Posts Sexy Sporty Photoshoot Rooting for Barcelona

The winner of Brazilian beauty pageant made a series of football-inspired photos showing her support for Barcelona as the team goes through Copa del Rey.

Suzy Cortez, a 2015 Miss BumBum winner, has uploaded a series of revealing photos wearing an outfit inspired by Barcelona football club uniform to her Instagram.

One photo shows her kneeling on a bed, kissing a ball and exposing what won her the title back in 2015.

Another photo is taken half-submerged in a swimming pool, with her powerful abs clearly visible.

She also posted a photo of herself in front of the TV set gesturing in support of her favourite team; as the Brazilian posted the photos, she wrote in the Instagram post that Barca were on course to beat Madrid again and win the treble.

Suzy, now 28, won the Miss BumBum pageant, in which the contestants show off their fillet parts, back in 2015. She regularly updates her Instagram account, which has 1.7million followers, with provocative pics showing off her tough workout body and her curvaceous bum.