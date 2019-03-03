Register
    An alligator floats atop the water of 40-acre lake at Brazos Bend State Park in Needville, Texas

    Massive 300-Kg Alligator Found in Georgia Irrigation Ditch (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    The largest alligator ever caught was 6 meters long and weighted about 1 metric ton. Still, you don’t see a reptile as big as this one every day.

    An enormous, 13-foot (4 meters) long alligator weighing about 700 pounds (300 Kg) was found recently in an irrigation ditch near Lake Blackshear in the US state of Georgia, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

    "It's a testament to Georgia's alligator-management program that alligators can grow to this size," Melissa Cummings, a department spokeswoman said in an interview, adding that "the only way these animals get this large is by avoiding humans."

    The alligator's immense size led some social media users to speculate whether a photo posted online by the department was fake. However, Brent Howze, the wildlife biologist seen crouching in the background of the photo, said otherwise.

    ​"Apparently a lot of people think it's fake, but I can assure you that it is not," he said in an interview. "I'm the one in the picture, and you can probably tell that I didn't get too close to it."

    Howze and his team had been dispatched to the area after a local resident spotted the animal in the ditch.

    "It took a while to get it out of that ditch. It was bigger than we originally anticipated, and we had to use heavy equipment to move it," Howze said.

    Cummings added that, according to Howze's estimation, the animal spent almost a week in the ditch, highly unusual behavior for the species.

    This could possibly be explained by the alligator's poor health. After the animal was lifted from the ditch, the team found what appeared to be old gunshot wounds on its body.

    The department noted that they ultimately had to euthanize the giant ‘gator.

    Ok