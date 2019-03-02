Priyanka Chopra Strips for Glam Bath Scene in Jonas Brothers' Comeback VIDEO

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star has apparently made a perfect surprise appearance in a video clip for a new single by The Jonas Brothers, who have made an official comeback six years after their split.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a series of photos of her soaking in a bathtub wearing only a grotesque headpiece with floral accents, purple fabric and jewellery for a scene in The Jonas Brothers’ music video for new single “Sucker”.

In two pictures, the Indian diva is seen hugging her husband Nick Jonas, who is a member of the group, along with his two brothers, Joe and Kevin.

The band reunited six years after their split and immediately dropped a chart-smashing single and a star-studded clip, which also featured other Jonas ladies: Joe’s fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle.

Social media users rushed to express their excitement at the clip, which has already been viewed over 20 million times, and features lavish scenes of the three couples together in a huge mansion.

Some, however, appeared to be annoyed at the fact that Nick Jonas was promoting his better half, who, they claimed, stole the thunder from the others:

Nick and Priyanka married on 1 December in India, the actress’s homeland, following a whirlwind romance, with outstanding three-day wedding celebrations, including a traditional Hindu ceremony.